BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — A 15-year-old boy was charged with assault after allegedly stabbing another teen in the parking lot of a Walmart in Battle Ground on Monday afternoon.

The stabbing occurred at around 4:30 p.m.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was stabbed in the stomach, according to Battle Ground police. The suspect also suffered injuries during the altercation, police said.

The teens were taken to hospitals where they are expected to recover.

The names of the suspect and victim will not be released because they are minors.

© 2018 KGW