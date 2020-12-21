13-year-old arrested for carjacking in Portland, police say

The victim told officers that two minors carjacked her at gunpoint.

PORTLAND, Ore — A 13-year-old child was arrested on robbery charges after a carjacking in Southeast Portland on Sunday night.

Officers responded to a reported armed carjacking near Southeast Bybee Boulevard and 30th Avenue at 9 p.m.

The victim told police that two minors carjacked her at gunpoint. She got out of her car and the suspects drove away.

According to police, officers spotted the stolen car a short time later and a brief chase ensued. The suspects got out of the car and ran.

Officers caught and arrested one of the suspects near Southeast Brooklyn Street and 33rd Avenue.

The second suspect escaped.

Police took the 13-year-old suspect to the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center. The child faces charges including first- and second-degree robbery.