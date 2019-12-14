TIGARD, Ore — Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying two suspects who they say stole $115,000 worth of electronics from a woman’s car at the Bridgeport Village mall in Tigard.

The theft happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8. Tualatin police said the suspects, a man and a woman, surveilled a shopper who made a bulk purchase of expensive electronic items. The shopper made several trips to the store and back to her car.

While the shopper was in the store, the man broke the shopper's car window and took several bags with the electronics, police said. The woman served as lookout, according to police.

The suspects left in an older model silver Honda Odyssey with temporary tags.

Police said the woman is linked to another theft at a Bridgeport Village electronic store on Dec. 3. More than $7,000 of merchandise was stolen during that theft.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact Tualatin police at 503-691-4800 and reference case number 19-19828.

RELATED: Portland panhandler who broke $9,000 in windows gets jail time

RELATED: Seven Portland bars hit by armed robbers in past month