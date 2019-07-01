Hundreds of documents making up an investigation into the former Multnomah County sheriff's deputy who pleaded no contest to coercing a woman into sex have been released.

A woman, that KGW is calling Claire in the interest of her privacy, said Dwight Richey raped her.

"I rejected him over and over and over and over and over that night," said Claire. "... I didn't call the police that night, because he is the police."

KGW’s news partners at The Oregonian were rolling Friday, Dec. 14 as Richey was sentenced to three years’ probation, part of a deal in which the 49-year-old pleaded no contest to one count of coercion.

He will be a convicted felon, but not a sexual offender.

As part of the investigation, detectives also found Richey had multiple sexual encounters while on the job at the Multnomah County courthouse.

Prosecutors never charged him in those cases, saying they were consensual.

The case was investigated by the Washington County Sheriff's Office to avoid conflicts of interest. The prosecutor came from the Oregon Department of Justice.

KGW requested the investigation after Richey was sentenced.

KGW will be going through these documents and updating this story with the latest.