PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood on Tuesday night that left one man seriously injured.

At 8:06 p.m. officers responded to the area and found the victim had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with serious but non-threatening injuries.

Portland police believe the suspect shot the victim while he was inside his tent near the northeast corner of Northeast 97th Avenue and East Burnside Street.

There is no description of the suspect or additional information.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the police at 503-823-3333.

