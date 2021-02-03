1 dead, 1 injured in NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person died and another was injured in a shooting in Northeast Portland on Monday night.
Portland police said officers responded to a report that shots had been fired in the Cully neighborhood, near Northeast Alberta Street and 52nd Avenue, at 10:19 p.m. Monday. They found two people who had been shot. One was already dead. The other was taken to the hospital. Police did not report the medical status of the person injured in the shooting.
Police said officers canvassed the neighborhood for witnesses. Police didn't release any information about a suspect.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Det. Shaye Samora at shaye.somara@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0768 or Det. Erik Kammerer at erik.kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762.