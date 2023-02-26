Man dies after shooting Sunday morning in East Portland

The shooting happened early Sunday morning in the Hazelwood neighborhood. Police found one man dead at the scene and another critically injured.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One man died and another was critically injured following a shooting in the early morning hours Sunday in East Portland's Hazelwood neighborhood.

East precinct officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Northeast 114th Avenue and Northeast Holladay Street at 3:21 a.m., according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau.

The officers arrived and found one man dead at the scene and another critically injured. The injured man was taken to a hospital by ambulance, police said.

Police did not release the identity of either man, and did not release any other details about the circumstances of the shooting.

Detectives with the Portland Police Homicide Unit responded to the scene to investigate the shooting. No arrests have been made, according to the news release, and no suspects are currently being sought.

Anyone with information about the incident or the case is asked to contact Detective Mike Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0871, or Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696 and reference case number 23-52041.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

