1 dead after reported shooting near Legacy Emanuel hospital

Police said the person was found dead near North Vancouver Avenue and Stanton Street.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) is investigating a reported shooting Thursday evening near Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, where one person was found dead.

Shortly before 7 p.m., police were called to a reported shooting near North Vancouver Avenue and Stanton Street. They said one person was found dead at the scene.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

North Vancouver Avenue and North Williams Avenue are closed from North Russell Street to North Ivy Street as detectives investigate the incident.

People can access Emanuel Medical Center from North Stanton Street.

TriMet tweeted that there is no bus service in the area of the shooting.

For Line 44 trips to Portland, no service from N Vancouver & Cook to N Vancouver & Russell due to blocking police activity. To Pier Park, no service from N Williams & Russell to N Williams & Fremont. — TriMet Service Alerts (@trimetalerts) December 18, 2020