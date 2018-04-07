Portland Ore. -- A Portland Police car was hit this morning by a suspected drunk driver while it was blocking a road for a commercial video shoot.

A witness told KGW News that she was working with a commercial film crew when the car crashed into the police car.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on East Burnside and 26th Avenue.

Rachel Brock says the police car was parked on the street to block traffic while the crew of about 50 people worked.

"We were setting up for the shot, everybody was focused working and then suddenly people are yelling get out of the street, get out of the street, and there's a crazy you know loose care coming down the street at us," Brock said.

Portland police spokesman Sgt. Chris Burley said an officer was in a patrol vehicle with its emergency lights activated when the suspect, 43-year-old Patrick McGuire, ran into the police car.

Suspect Patrick McGuire

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital and released.

McGuire was arrested on charges including DUII, reckless driving and assault.

"THERE WAS A CRAZY LOOSE CAR COMING AT US!" Suspected drunk driver smashes into Portland Police car and tries to flee on E. Burnside. It was closed for commercial shoot. Nearly 50 crew members OK after hearing shouts to evacuate the street.

