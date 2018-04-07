Portland Ore. -- A Portland Police car was hit this morning by a suspected drunk driver.

A witness told KGW News that she was working with a commercial film crew when the car crashed into the police car.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on East Burnside and 26th Avenue.

Rachel Brock says the police car was parked on the street to block traffic while the crew of about 50 people worked.

"We were setting up for the shot, everybody was focused working and then suddenly people are yelling get out of the street, get out of the street, and there's a crazy you know loose care coming down the street at us," Brock said.

The driver was taken into custody by Portland police.

"THERE WAS A CRAZY LOOSE CAR COMING AT US!" Suspected drunk driver smashes into Portland Police car and tries to flee on E. Burnside. It was closed for commercial shoot. Nearly 50 crew members OK after hearing shouts to evacuate the street. @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/t8pyQAfZ2T — Eric Patterson (@KGWphotog) July 4, 2018

