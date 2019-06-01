Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns was carted off the field Saturday night after suffering a gruesome ankle injury.
With about seven-and-a-half minutes left in the first quarter, Hurns hauled in a 14-yard pass from Dak Prescott. As Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald brought him to the turf, though, Hurns' left ankle got twisted up and could be seen on a broadcast replay breaking under the weight of his body.
Play stopped for several minutes as a silence befell an AT&T Stadium crowd roughly 100,000 strong.
Before Hurns left the playing field on a stretcher, both benches cleared as players from both teams wished the first-year Cowboy well.
Hurns, obviously ruled out for the game, gave a thumbs-up on his way off the field, but was visibly in pain. His ankle was put in an inflatable cast before he was put on a stretcher.
Support for Hurns, who is well-liked among the media and in the Cowboys' locker room, poured in from around the sports world.
The play can be seen in full below or here.