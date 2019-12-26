The Washington state Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that drivers must use their signal every time they turn or change lanes on a roadway.

Thursday’s ruling reverses a Court of Appeals ruling that said a signal is required only when public safety is affected.

The high court ruled that the plain language of the law requires drivers “to ensure turns and lane changes are done safely and with an appropriate turn signal."

While it may seem like common knowledge, in recent years there hasn't been a clear answer on when drivers must use their signals.

In 2015, a driver in Kennewick approached an intersection at night, put on his turn signal, and moved into the turn lane. He then turned through the intersection without his signal on.

A Washington State Patrol trooper saw this and pulled him over. The trooper gave the driver a field sobriety test and determined the man was above the legal limit and arrested him for DUI.

That driver took his case to court, challenging the notion he even needed to use his turn signal based on the wording of the state law, which says a signal should be used "when required."

The driver argued those words meant there are some instances when a turn signal is not required. The lower courts agreed with him, saying a signal is only required when public safety is at risk.

His case worked its way all the way up to the Washington State Supreme Court. Judges clarified the law Thursday, saying the law does require drivers to use their turn signals every time you turn or change lanes on a roadway.

