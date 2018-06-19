MEHAMA, Ore. – A cougar sighting was reported in Marion County on Tuesday afternoon.

A Marion County road crew spotted a cougar on North Fork Road, about a mile west of Salmon Falls County Park, according to a Marion County public works spokeswoman.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife have been notified.

Parks staff wants to remind everyone who visits Salmon Falls County Park and the surrounding areas to be cautious and vigilant. They advise people don’t roam the areas alone.

What to do if you encounter a cougar

Cougars often will retreat if given the opportunity. Leave the animal a way to escape.

Stay calm and stand your ground.

Maintain direct eye contact.

Pick up children, but do so without bending down or turning your back on the cougar.

Back away slowly.

Do not run. Running triggers a chase response in cougars, which could lead to an attack.

Raise your voice and speak firmly.

If the cougar seems aggressive, raise your arms to make yourself look larger and clap your hands.

If in the very unusual event that a cougar attacks you, fight back with rocks, sticks, tools or any items available.

