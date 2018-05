If you are viewing on the app, click here.

A mountain biker who survived a cougar attack that killed his friend east of Seattle is still hospitalized.

Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg said the 31-year-old man was in satisfactory condition Sunday. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife identified the survivor as Issac Sederbaum and the deceased victim as 32-year-old SJ Brooks.

The attack happened Saturday on a trail in the Cascade Mountain foothills in a very remote area northeast of Snoqualmie and North Bend. According to the King County Sheriff's Office, two men were riding bikes on a gravel road when the cougar attacked both of them.

Wash. Department of Fish and Wildlife agents sit next to a cougar they shot and killed. They believe it is the same cougar who attacked two cyclists on a trail near North Bend, killing one of them. (Photo: KING / submitted by viewer)

"They were riding when one hears a scream from the partner, look back, and sees they're being chased by a cougar," said Alan Myers with the Washington Dept. of Fish and Wildlife.

Authorities said they did everything right, getting off their bikes, making noise and trying to scare the animal off. One even smacked it with his bike after it charged. The cougar ran off, but it returned and attacked when the men got back on their bikes.

"He was able to get back on his bike after being mauled, and rode out of the area," said Ryan Abott with the King County Sheriff's Office. "Before leaving the area, he looked back and saw his friend, and the cougar was attacking his friend. He wasn't able to go back and help him."

The 31-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center for his injuries; he was listed in satisfactory condition on Sunday.

The second man fled into the woods to escape the cougar, but the animal chased after him.

Officers searching for the man located his bike on the road and found the cougar with him in the woods. A deputy fired a shot at it, and it fled into the woods.

One of the bicycles in the fatal cougar attack near North Bend. (Photo: KING / submitted by viewer)

The second man had been killed in the attack. His body was recovered in the late afternoon.

Officers with the Washington Department of Fish and Game tracked the cougar down and shot it dead. Wildlife agents say it was a male cougar, about 100 pounds and 3-4 years old.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife agents inspect the cougar they shot and killed Saturday. (Photo: KING / submitted by viewer)

DNA tests will be used to confirm if it is the same cougar in the attack.

This was only the second time in the past 100 years where a cougar killed a human in Washington state, according to Fish and Wildlife.

Gary Koehler, a former Fish and Wildlife research scientist for DFW, said cougars are typically wary of humans and Saturday's attack.

"This is an extremely rare event," said Koehler. "So nobody knows what may have triggered this event, but it will probably remain a mystery."

Koehler says the rare attack shouldn't prevent people from enjoying the outdoors.

"I certainly have sympathy for the people involved in this incident and their families, but I don't think this is an event that should cause fear people who like to recreate in the outdoors or live in the outdoors."

KING 5's Michael Crowe, Liza Javier, Ryan Takeo and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

KING 5's Michael Crowe was at the scene and tweeted updates.

King co Sheriff and Fish and wildlife officials investigating mountain lion attack on two cyclists near North Bend/Snoqualmie. One taken to harborview, the other was killed and is now a recovery operation. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/5fRzWoA3N2 — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) May 19, 2018

Paramedics had a medical helicopter standing by while deputies searched for second victim. Officials believe he ran off into the woods to escape the animal. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/9nbIWKBYys — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) May 19, 2018

Attack happened in a very remote area northeast of Snoqualmie. Authorities staging for recovery here. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/tAJvRo6GB5 — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) May 19, 2018

Seeing some hikers/off-roaders still coming through. Many asking what happened. @KING5Seattle — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) May 19, 2018

Spokesman for King co Sheriff says they have not recovered body of second attack victim yet. Fish and wildlife trying to locate the cougar first for safety reasons.

Unclear if they’re trying capture or kill it.

Warning hikers/cyclists to stay away. @KING5Seattle — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) May 19, 2018

Guy in an off-road vehicle just came up to reporters on scene, says his trail cam captured a cougar on April 29 not too far from scene of attack. He showed it to fish and wildlife officer. Important to note: No way to tell right now if it’s the same animal@KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/gLBdOhfU7d — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) May 19, 2018

If confirmed attack, fish and wildlife says this would be only the 2nd fatal cougar attack in state of Washington in 100 years. 15 non fatal in that period. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/oUwNExA8Qw — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) May 19, 2018

Showed this video to fish and wildlife spokesperson. Says no way to tell if it’s the same animal.

Officers actively tracking attacking animal thru the woods now, have hound dog with them for trail. @KING5Seattle https://t.co/57DZspUTib — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) May 19, 2018

Also- fish and wildlife says if they locate cougar, it will be to kill it, not capture it. @KING5Seattle — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) May 19, 2018

Just in: fish and wildlife says they got the cougar. Shot it a few minutes ago. @KING5Seattle — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) May 19, 2018

They’re fairly certain it’s the same animal. DNA will be used to confirm@KING5Seattle — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) May 19, 2018

Officials say cougar was male, 100lbs, 3-4 years old@KING5Seattle — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) May 20, 2018

