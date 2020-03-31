TIGARD, Ore. — On a normal day, the Rebel Fit Club in Tigard would be filled with people working out. It caters to patients with Parkinson's disease.

It's been documented that exercise helps patients with their symptoms. Now the only one in the gym is the owner Kimberly Berg.

“We went virtual before the order came out,” said Berg, referring to Gov. Kate Brown's stay-home order.

She uses a laptop and her phone to connect with her clients. She can see them, and they can see her. She leads at least two classes daily most days.

"It's lonely between classes," Berg said. "I'm with my fighters and that's the way I like it."

Kimberly Berg

Art Edwards

More than 100 people joined Monday morning's virtual class. Among them was 73-year old Bill Stowell. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's four years ago.

One of his doctors said exercise would help with his symptoms, so he joined the Rebel Fit Club. He does the virtual classes five days a week. They're just what he needed.

"It’s everything to us because exercise is the key to our health," he said after Monday's class.

It also keeps him in touch with people who understand what he's dealing with. He calls the other members of the club his family. Stowell and Berg both look forward to the day when they can all be together again in one place.

