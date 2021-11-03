Virtual 'Uplift' event helps teens manage mental health

The idea is to equip young people to deal with mental health issues by breaking down clinical concepts into digestible information.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Kids across the state of Oregon have been distance learning outside of the classroom for just about a year now and the effects of the pandemic have had a big impact on their mental health.

Now one nonprofit organization is hoping to help. Youth Era, a nonprofit that started in Eugene, primarily helps teens with mental health.

Back in the summer of 2020, it created an online pilot event called “Uplift.” The pilot event was funded by Oxford University, which was noticing a decline in child abuse rates during the pandemic due to kids having fewer ways to report abuse and fewer adults in their lives to take notice of it.

“So they wanted a way to teach other young people how to spot distress in their peers and what to do about it afterwards,” said Martin Rafferty, Founder and CEO of Youth Era.

The Uplift event also helped participants find ways to exercise self-care.

One of the roughly 200 participants in the U.K. was Srhya Lalh. She’s 17 years old and like many teens her age, she’s felt anxious during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You’re just trapped at home constantly,” she said. “It builds and builds up until you just like want out.”

Srhya said the five-day virtual event was helpful for her.

“It was like different ways of coping, so like different strategies you should have in place for yourself,” said Srhya.

“What Uplift is about, is about equipping young people to take care of their social circles, and that’s needed right now more than ever,” said Rafferty.

He said the Uplift event in the U.K. was so successful they’re bringing it to teens in Oregon and the United States. The idea is to equip young people to deal with mental health issues that arise through breaking down clinical concepts into digestible information for teens 14-18 years old in an engaging environment.

For instance, Rafferty mentioned a clinical concept called vicarious trauma, where those who work with people with trauma have some level of emotional fallout as a result of hearing about others’ trauma.

“Instead of calling it vicarious trauma, we call it the secret keeper effect. What happens when you’re entrusted with secrets from your friends? What does that do to you, as far as your mental health and what do you need to do with your self-care to make sure you’re prepared for that,” explained Rafferty.

While it is a time commitment of four hours a day for five days, Rafferty said the program is designed to challenge teens and get them excited about coming back.

“It’s fast-paced. We have multimedia. We have music. We’re doing things together. It’s not a lecture,” he said.

For Srhya, the experience has not only made a difference but also fostered meaningful friendships.

“It was helping me get it off my chest, say stuff I had not said before,” she said.

“I think that was the security in it, you probably are never going to meet these people face to face which allows you to drop that mask and be yourself.”

Applications are still being accepted. A spokesperson for Youth Era said applications should ideally be submitted by the end of the week, but no young person will be turned away.

Right now, there are two events on the books, March 22-26 and another taking place April 5-9. If they are able, families have the option to pay $475 for their teen to attend or Youth Era will provide a scholarship.

For anyone who'd like to sponsor a young person, contact Youth Era at uplift@youthera.org.

Teens who are interested in being a part of the Uplift event can apply for online.

While teens can apply directly online, Youth Era also works to help youth who may already be getting help from other organizations or agencies.

“Due to the pandemic, the ensuing isolation and inability to attend school, lack of social connection, the mental health needs of youth are on the rise. They are indeed experiencing negative impacts due to the pandemic,” said Selby Stebbins of Systems of Care.

She said Systems of Care has provided about 30 scholarships totaling more than $14,000 to Youth Era to support youth mental health and empowerment, especially in Communities of Color and the LGBTQ community.