TEDxPortland returns for its 10th year on May 28

The last in-person TEDxPortland event was in 2019. The 2020 event was canceled and rescheduled three times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PORTLAND, Ore. — TEDxPortland will return for its 10th year with the "largest indoor TEDx the world has ever seen" on May 28, 2022 at Moda Center.

"We promise you that it will be a safe, heartfelt celebration of ideas and humanity for the ages," the popular, long-running speaker program posted on its website.

Tickets start at $69 and are on sale now.

Here's a list of speakers and performers for the 2022 event:

Speakers

Performers

Atticus, author and poet

Tyrone Hendrix, musician

Broke Gravy, comedians

Hosts

David Rae, co-founder and president of 503 Creative

Lindsey Murphy, creator of "Fab Lab with Crazy Aunt Lindsey"

Renny Gleeson, founder, Business Innovation Group (BIG)

The last in-person TEDxPortland event was in 2019. The popular event was scheduled to be held at Moda Center for the first time in June 2020 but was canceled and then rescheduled three more times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was a tough decision, but it was the right decision," event co-founder and curator David Rae said of canceling the 2020 event. "We will get through this and when we get on the other side of it, the celebration for Year 10 will be one for the ages."

TEDxPortland did, in collaboration with its media partner KGW, create a virtual experience for 2020 with a remotely produced broadcast special and a series of digital presentations. "History & Hope" was broadcast on KGW on June 20, 2020. You can watch it here and find the program and past TEDx presentations on the KGW/TEDxPortland YouTube playlist.