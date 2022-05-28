TEDxPortland returns for its 10th year on May 28

PORTLAND, Ore. — TEDxPortland will return for its 10th year with the "largest indoor TEDx the world has ever seen" on May 28, 2022 at Moda Center.
"We promise you that it will be a safe, heartfelt celebration of ideas and humanity for the ages," the popular, long-running speaker program posted on its website.
Tickets start at $69 and are on sale now.
Here's a list of speakers and performers for the 2022 event:
Speakers
- Rukaiyah Adams, chief investment officer, Meyer Memorial Trust
- Jelani Memory, founder and CEO, A Kids Book about, Inc.
- Amy Wolff, founder, Don't Give Up Movement
- Eric Tran, PhD, Earle A. Chiles Research Institute
- Vince Vadlubek, co-founder and executive advisor, Meow Wolf
- Emily Nestor, Friends of the Children
- Tatiana Mac, independent American engineer
- Jordan Dinwiddie, copywriter, Wieden+Kennedy Portland
- Regan Parker, author, "(Mis)carriage"
- Vitor Bastos, design and strategy consultant
- Viva Las Vegas, stripper, author
Performers
- Atticus, author and poet
- Tyrone Hendrix, musician
- Broke Gravy, comedians
Hosts
- David Rae, co-founder and president of 503 Creative
- Lindsey Murphy, creator of "Fab Lab with Crazy Aunt Lindsey"
- Renny Gleeson, founder, Business Innovation Group (BIG)
The last in-person TEDxPortland event was in 2019. The popular event was scheduled to be held at Moda Center for the first time in June 2020 but was canceled and then rescheduled three more times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It was a tough decision, but it was the right decision," event co-founder and curator David Rae said of canceling the 2020 event. "We will get through this and when we get on the other side of it, the celebration for Year 10 will be one for the ages."
TEDxPortland did, in collaboration with its media partner KGW, create a virtual experience for 2020 with a remotely produced broadcast special and a series of digital presentations. "History & Hope" was broadcast on KGW on June 20, 2020. You can watch it here and find the program and past TEDx presentations on the KGW/TEDxPortland YouTube playlist.
