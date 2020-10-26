TEDxPortland: Kindness & Community | Watch at 7 p.m. Wednesday

In collaboration with TEDxPortland, KGW will air a new special, called "Kindness & Community," at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

PORTLAND, Ore. — KGW will air the second in a series of collaborations with TEDxPortland on Wednesday night called “Kindness & Community.” The one-hour special begins at 7 p.m., Oct. 28, and will air on KGW-TV. The program will also be streamed on KGW.com and the KGW News app and be posted on KGW’s YouTube page.

If you’re not familiar with TEDx and TEDxPortland, their events are all about ideas shared, about community, personal stories and celebration. In KGW’s first collaboration with TEDxPortland earlier this year, History & Hope, we explored social justice in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

Wednesday night’s “Kindness & Community” special will be an exploration of how we all have the power to make positive change. Can you run a city, budgets, transportation and social services on a platform of kindness? That’s one of the many questions that will be delved into.

Among the speakers that will be featured during “Kindness & Community” is former Anaheim, California, Mayor Tom Tait, who centered his administration on kindness and saw the community grow and become less divided.

We'll also hear from Kate Thresher, a local comedian who will aim to create an opportunity for reflection through her humor, openness and honesty.

In addition to those speakers, KGW anchor Brenda Braxton will have an intimate conversation with Kary Youman, who announced on stage during his 2019 TEDxPortland talk that he learned the identity of his biological father, a Grammy-nominated songwriter whom he hadn’t met.

Braxton will also speak with developer Kevin Cavenaugh, who gave a talk during 2019 TEDxPortland titled “How much is enough?” Cavenaugh will share what the COVID-19 pandemic has taught him as a businessman and as a family man.

“Kindness & Community” will also showcase several parts of past TEDx Portland talks, including from journalist Ann Curry, poet Asia Greene, Multnomah County judge Xiomara Torres and restaurateur Nong Poonsukwattana. The ideas from their talks have always been relevant but seem to ring especially true with the many challenges that have been presented to us this year.

