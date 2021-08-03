Spread the Love event exceeds goals with help from local leaders and shift to virtual fundraiser

Portland non-profit KairosPDX focuses on next generation of leaders and keeping under-served students centered during times of change

Through generous community support, the KairosPDX February 27 Spread the Love virtual event surpassed their $550,000 fundraising goal, the organization's largest success to date.

Spread the Love is an event that features children and organization that is working hard to change the narrative around what prioritized in education to create better humans, and a stronger community, collectively.

“In the wake of a year where tensions around racial reconciliation ran high, this is a breath of fresh air about how the future generations can instruct us to be better,” said Kali Ladd, Executive Director.

The streaming event included:

Ambassador of the Year Awardee, Pamela Ryan and Lifetime Achievement Awardee, Dr. Joy DeGruy.

Important neuroscience learnings and 8 Habits of Success.

Kairos student leader Waleed, asked State Representative Janelle Bynum and City Commissioner Mingus Mapps what leadership means to them, and student leaders Rico and DJ answered Dr. Mapp's question, "what kind of leaders are you?".

Kairos student leaders Lourdes and Zoe asked Pink Martini lead singer China Forbes and City Commissioner Carmen Rubio what advice they might "give their 5th and 3rd grade selves?"

Kelly Russell of Artisan Auctioneers served as Mistress of Ceremonies and SWAIM Strategies produced this year's Spread the Love.

The replay of the entire Spread the Love program is still available. Support of KairosPDX is always welcome. Here are three ways to give:

Giving financial support to the non-profit

Donating items such as supplies, materials, and furniture on the wishlist

Becoming a Volunteer (Ambassador) with KairosPDX