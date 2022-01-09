Southeast Stark Street is a pedestrians worst nightmare

PBOT data shows 13 people killed since 2016, if trends continue 5 more will die before changes are made.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Department of Transportation (PBOT) data shows that thirteen people have died on Southeast Stark Street since 2016. The street claimed its newest victim at the end of August, her name was Ashlee McGill. McGill was sitting on a bench waiting for the bus around 5:30 a.m. when she got hit by a car that was participating in an illegal street race.

The driver lost control, smashing into the bench, killing the 26-year-old. Her injuries were so horrific that her mother was not allowed to see her body. Although it was a reckless driver that killed her, Ashlee's death is part of the wider issue of roads that fail to address the needs of pedestrians and bikers.

At first glance— Stark Street doesn't seem that dangerous, officials even lowered the speed limit to 30mph in 2018. This didn't solve the problem, which stems from the road's popularity as a drag racing strip. The street is straight for a long stretch, and has light traffic in the early mornings and late evenings. It also has two lanes, few stop lights, and zero protective barriers for either bikers or pedestrians. There is no bike lane and nothing between the sidewalk and the road. Since the speed limit was lowered in 2018, nine more people have died.

KGW covered Stark Street earlier this year, dubbing 122nd and Stark the cities "most dangerous intersection." Portland officials since installed safety cameras at this intersection, 11 blocks from where Ashlee McGill was killed. PBOT currently has plans in place to improve the safety of Stark Street. The project includes signal upgrades, adding bike lanes, protected crossings, walkways, and more. The project has a sticker price of $20 million all going towards safety improvements.

The only problem—they won't be starting construction until 2024 at the earliest, with PBOT still working on the project's design. If current trends continue, five more people will die before the project is finished.