Signs of gratitude: Friends and family create ‘Thank You PDX’ yard sign campaign to thank health care heroes

A group of friends spread out through Vancouver and the Portland metro want to show health care workers gratitude during this pandemic and beyond.

Right now, our health care workers are facing a crisis like they've never seen before, and community members want those heroes to know that the battle on the front line of COVID-19 will not go unnoticed.

“A lot of times for healthcare workers, they’re just going into work; they're missing a lot of time with their family; they’re putting themselves at risk,” Nici Gamiao said.

“All the sacrifices,” said Corey Davis.

Best friends Nici Gamiao and Corey Davis were inspired by acts of kindness for health care workers battling COVID-19 in hospitals all over the country, so they wanted to show their support too.

With the help of their friends and family they came up with the Thank You PDX campaign, printing hundreds of signs thanking health care workers in Oregon and Washington.

“It’s almost, kind of, effortless to put a sign in your window or in your yard to give thanks,” Davis said.

A simple gesture to show gratitude, a literal sign of support for health care workers to see on their way to and from long shifts as they fight a pandemic.

Using their own money, the group chipped in to make and distribute signs throughout the community. All for free. They also put in their own money to give health care workers an extra kick of caffeine for those long shifts with $10 Dutch Bros gift cards.

They say it’s one small way they can say thank you and let health care workers know they are not alone.

“Sometimes it’s just that one gesture that can make all the difference for somebody,” Gamiao said.

Thank You PDX has a new website where they’re sharing photos of the signs in their community. They want anyone with a sign to share a photo, to create an online community of thanks.

“This is something that really anyone can rally behind,” Davis said.

Now, they’re trying to raise money through GoFundMe to continue their mission to say, "thank you" long after we get though this.