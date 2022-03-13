Shamrock Run returns to Portland as in-person event after being virtual for two years

More than 15,000 runners from 19 countries and 46 states ran at Sunday's event.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Shamrock Run returned as an in-person event in 2022 after it was canceled and held virtually the last two years due to COVID-19.

The run made a triumphant return Sunday at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in true Portland fashion: with rain.

That did not dampen Dan Cruz's enthusiasm for the day. The event organizer waited a long time for this comeback. "This is the first Shamrock Run Portland in over 1,000 days," said Cruz.

The last in-person race was in 2019.

And they’re off!!! After a two-year hiatus the Shamrock Run ☘️is back in person. 5K runners just took off 🏃‍♀️ 🏃🏾@KGWNews pic.twitter.com/7Vz8BG3T0c — Christelle Koumoué (@ChristelleK_TV) March 13, 2022

More than 15,000 runners from 19 countries and 46 states donned their best green outfits for the 44th annual Shamrock Run Portland.

The race kicks off the traditional beginning of the running season for most runners and it's an opportunity to bond for father-son duo and first-time race participants Shane and John Lee.

"It was fantastic he blew me away at the end," said John Lee of his son Shane.

At any pace, it was a chance to get back out in the community. "Just being cooped up at home for the last two years and this year being around all these people I fell more alive," said Lee.