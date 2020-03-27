PORTLAND, Ore. — Seniors need our support and love just as much now as they did before the quarantine, but for many missing out on that personal connection and visits, a senior living community has thought of a way to connect their residents to brighten their day.

Marquis Companies and it's nonprofit, Vital Life Foundation, started "Operation Send Seniors Love." It's a way to support seniors from afar, by bringing them joy to their heart.

"When the pandemic started and the CDC said, look you're going to have to restrict all visitors. We started really worrying," said CEO Phil Fogg. "We didn't want it to become social separation. So, we started looking for creative ways to connect our residents to the community, their family, their friends and anybody that wanted to connect."

The videos are posted to the Facebook page Virtually Vital and they range from a science project, to a sweet message from children to a guy doing his own version of Mr. Rogers while talking about what was scheduled to be the opening day of Major League Baseball.

"While we were trying to do it to keep our patients and residents connected, it's been a great thing for many that are sitting in their home with nothing to do and I don't think they're feeling like they're making a difference in anybody's life and we've enabled them to do that," Fogg said.

Among the regulars that will start showing videos is Portland comedian Wendy Westerwelle. She's been performing in the Portland area for over 40 years and her first video had tidbits about handwashing. It's part of her "Words of Wisdom" segment.

"I think the wisdom just comes from taking everything in and deciphering what's important in life. I think I found it," Westerwelle said.

She says it's more important than ever to not forget about those that have quite a bit more life experience than the rest of us.

"I don't understand why more people aren't interested in seniors. There's a wealth of knowledge and humor. It's heaven. They're heavenly. We look like seniors, but we're not inside. Inside we're still vibrant, young and have so much to share. Every senior I've ever met has so much to share. All you got to do is ask a question and sit back and listen," Westerwelle said.

RELATED: Woodland Village, a senior living facility in Chehalis, starts pen pal program

Her are some video ideas for children and families to send to seniors:

Do a dance

Sing a song

Read a poem

Tell a joke

Share a good deed you've done.

Share how you're helping around the house

Send words of encouragement

Show how you're staying safe and strong

The videos, pictures and messages aren't just for the residents. It's a way to lift up the spirits of those working with the residents day in and day out, who are now more than ever called upon to be that person's friend or family member.

"The staff that are in these facilities are heroes. These people are showing up, their working environments are in really uncertain times and they need that support from the community. They need to feel the love," Fogg said.

RELATED: 'I love you, a bushel and a peck': Unable to be by her husband's side, Vancouver woman decided to serenade him