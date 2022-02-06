Portland nonprofit that feeds people in need had two vans stolen

The Portland nonprofit Potluck in the Park had two vans stolen over the Memorial Day weekend. Now volunteers are reaching out to the community for help.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland nonprofit that feeds hundreds of people each week is in need of community help after thieves stole two of their vans over the Memorial Day weekend.

Potluck in the Park serves up to 300 people each Sunday in the North Park Blocks. Volunteers typically park the vans in front of their kitchen in Southwest Portland. Both vehicles went missing on Sunday before crews got in to serve the meals.

Less than a day later, one van was found in Northwest Portland. Members of the nonprofit were able to get it back to working order. The other van was found near Marine Drive soon after, but it was already beyond repair.

The vans were used to store tables, canopies, garbage cans, brooms and dustpans. They also stored drinks, utensils, plates and everything else the nonprofit uses to serve people — and all of it was taken during the theft.

Potluck in the Park completely relies on donations from the community. Lacey Allen with Potluck in the Park said the vans were crucial to their operation.

"There's a reason Potluck in the Park has been serving so many people every Sunday for so long," Allen said. "It's known as an organization that's there to help people and bring a wonderful hot meal to people."

Potluck in the Park started back in 1991, and since then, the organization has served people every Sunday. Organizers were able to still serve people last weekend even though their vans were stolen, but they had to call in extra volunteers and drive their personal cars.