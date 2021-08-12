Longtime Portland resident invites community to help save downtown businesses

Rob Wolf emailed a letter to hundreds of Portlanders inviting them to meet at Director Park on Saturday to shop, eat and give a boost to local businesses.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A longtime Portlander sent is inviting people throughout the city to help save downtown businesses.

Rob Wolf has lived in Portland for 45 years. After seeing downtown struggle with the pandemic, riots and issues related to homelessness, he sent hundreds of emails asking people to spend time downtown this weekend.

"My wife and I put together a letter and decided we would send it out and ask everybody to resend it, and see if maybe social media can get more people downtown," he said.

The letters ask people to go meet at Director Park off Southwest Park Avenue on Saturday, Dec. 11 at noon to shop, eat and give a boost to businesses.

"We've been down here for 90 years. Over the past 19 months, it's changed radically," said David Margulis, owner of Margulis Jewelers on Southwest Broadway.

He said his business isn't seeing nearly as many tourists or even locals coming downtown. Margulis said times have been so rough that they're pulling out all stops. For the first time in 90 years, everything in store is on sale.

"Because we want to survive downtown and encourage people to support the merchants beside us to continue in business," said Margulis.

Wolf believes the community is crucial for the survival of downtown and its businesses.