If you’ve been there, you know having a new baby can bring great joy, but also great stress.

Compound that with coronavirus and social distancing, and it can be extremely difficult. Postpartum Support International, which is headquartered in Portland, offers resources for new moms and dads.

According to PSI, one in seven moms and one in 10 dads suffer from postpartum depression. This pandemic has made it even tougher on some.

Wendy Davis, the Executive Director of PSI, said her organization has received an increase in calls over the last few days.

“We’ve upped our online support groups during this time. We’ve added one just for pregnancy. We have groups for moms, we have groups for military moms, groups that have babies in the NICU," Davis said. "People can come on, they are free, they don’t have to show their screen. It’s a wonderful free resource for families. And we have a dads’ chat once a month too.”

Davis said there are also some ways new parents can help lower their stress levels at home.

“Take a breath and tell yourself, 'It’s normal for me to feel anxious right now. There is nothing wrong with me, I’m having a natural reaction to what’s happening. I have skills, I know how to get what I need and I know how to get support. So given the circumstances, which are radical and call for radical acceptance, how can I make the best experience for myself and for my family?'” Davis said.

If you or a loved one needs help, call PSI at 1-800-944-4773.

You can also find more information here: https://www.postpartum.net/