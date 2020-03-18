PORTLAND, Ore. — Trivia nights are a fun way to hang out with friends and test your skills. But usually, those events happen at crowded bars, full of packed tables.

But just because bars and restaurants are closed right now, that doesn't mean trivia nights aren't happening.

Next Wednesday night, March 25, local trivia group Questions About Everything is hosting an online, social distancing version of its weekly trivia.

Starting at 7:30 p.m., players can log on to a live, virtual trivia game. You have to register in advance, with a suggested donation of $10 per team. Your team is just your household (don't gather more people in a group, please!), so everyone can practice social distancing.

The trivia nights hosted by Questions About Everything usually happen at the Portland Mercado, a Latin American public market in SE Portland. Since Wednesday night's virtual game won't be there, all of the money donated will go to the Portland Mercado, to support the vendors from afar.

Want to play? Sign up here, and you'll get an email with more information.

