PORTLAND, Oregon — Right now, many of us are stuck at home, in this new world of social distancing. But the sun is out, spring has officially begun, and there are still plenty of beautiful things to be seen.
We asked you to send us a picture of the most beautiful thing you've seen this week, and you really came through.
Of course, dogs are beautiful.
Cats, too.
And babies!
And many examples of spring in the air.
And, perhaps the most beautiful of all, wonderful messages of community.
RELATED: Portland composer using his craft to spread love to the world
RELATED: Portland's Pittock Mansion launches virtual tour during coronavirus closure
So keep your eye (and camera!) out for anything beautiful you spot. And tag it with the hashtag #KGWTogether, so we can keep sharing these wonderful moments!