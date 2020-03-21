PORTLAND, Oregon — Right now, many of us are stuck at home, in this new world of social distancing. But the sun is out, spring has officially begun, and there are still plenty of beautiful things to be seen.

We asked you to send us a picture of the most beautiful thing you've seen this week, and you really came through.

Of course, dogs are beautiful.

Janelle Dozark

Whitney Davis

Jacqueline Vega

Cats, too.

Cory Mcconnell

And babies!

Erin Wakefield Dershewitz

Kassidy Dufault

And many examples of spring in the air.

Blue Valentine

Kellie Campbell Adams

Mary Ann Sall

And, perhaps the most beautiful of all, wonderful messages of community.

Sandi Alex

Dawn Hanley

Jeanetta Espininoza

Shelly Bladow

So keep your eye (and camera!) out for anything beautiful you spot. And tag it with the hashtag #KGWTogether, so we can keep sharing these wonderful moments!