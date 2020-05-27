Moshow the Cat Rapper is performing a live stream mini-concert to support fans impacted by COVID-19

Portland's own cat rapper will be performing from Rainbow City on Wednesday afternoon, to launch his new illustrated book, A New Cattitude.

PORTLAND, Ore — You've probably heard it way too many times by now - "we're all in this together." It's cheesy, but it's also true. All of us have been facing the same global pandemic for the last few months in our own ways.

That includes Portland's own Moshow the Cat Rapper. If you haven't yet been introduced, Moshow raps about his many cats, and constantly shares messages of positivity with his fans online. But he has been stuck at home just like the rest of us, and his social media posts have included happy moments, sad moments, and everything in between.

For Moshow, quarantine has been productive. This week, he is launching a new book, "A New Cattitude: An Illustrated Guide to Getting Through Tough Times," a topic we can all relate to right now.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit artists hard, and that includes the venues that usually host artist performances.

So on Wednesday, March 27, Moshow is performing a live streamed mini-concert from Rainbow City, a venue that opened up only weeks before most of Portland shut down due to COVID-19.

A press release for the show says Moshow chose this venue, "because he feels the venue represents his fanbase of artists and creatives who are faced with economic uncertainty."

The concert will be livestreamed on Facebook from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27.