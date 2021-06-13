Triumph after a challenging year: Mimi's Fresh Tees opens brick and mortar store

Kamelah Adams' company has been selling t-shirts with social messages since 2018 online; she was the target of racist threats in 2020

PORTLAND, Oregon — A popular Portland t-shirt company that sells social justice apparel is branching out.

Mimi's Fresh Tees held the grand opening Saturday of its first brick and mortar location. It's in Old Town Portland at 123 Northwest Second Avenue.



“People want to be face to face and want to meet the maker so I feel like this is a good opportunity for me to be here” said owner Kamelah Adams.

Adams company has been around since 2018, selling t-shirts and other clothing with social messages on them online.

The journey to this point has been challenging at times. Last summer, after she appeared on television to talk about the clothing someone sent her a letter with laced with racial slurs and death threats.



“I can’t put that behind me because it seems like it's always lurking somewhere around the corner," Adams said. "But I have a strong community behind me they’re all banding together to support me."