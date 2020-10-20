Meals on Wheels looking for volunteers to do virtual visits on Thanksgiving

The non-profit organization's 'Friendly Chats' program helps provide companionship for older adults in a safe way.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Meals on Wheels is in need of hundreds of volunteers for Thanksgiving.

The non-profit doesn't just need help to drop off food, but to also keep older adults company in a safe way. The program is called "Friendly Chats" and officials are looking for about 500 volunteers, especially those who speak multiple languages.

Here's how the program works: Volunteers call seniors on Thanksgiving Day to make sure they aren't lonely. Julie Piper Finley with Meals on Wheels said it means a lot for them to have someone to talk to.

Since the start of the pandemic, Meals on Wheels has been doing no-contact food deliveries. It's the right move to help stop the spread of COVID-19, but it also creates more social isolation.