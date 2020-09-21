A one-stop shop for people affected by the Echo Mountain Fire to come and get what they need, for free.

LINCOLN CITY, Ore — The community of Lincoln City is coming together to help those impacted by the Echo Mountain Fire. Lincoln County and local churches teamed up to revamp empty spaces at Lincoln City Outlets.

“Pretty much we turned it over in 24 hours with a ton of volunteers to be sort of a shopping experience for people who have been affected by the fire in Otis,” explained Stephen Lennstrom, lead Pastor at New Life Foursquare Church.

The team of volunteers created a one-stop shop for evacuees to get what they need, for free. Lennstrom says it has been incredible to watch people go the extra mile for community members.

The stores have various items including nonperishable food, clothing, toiletries, blankets and more. The newly formed donation center needs undergarments and small items like can openers or nail clippers

Resident Dan Clanton, transformed an old school bus he owns, into "Greg," a mobile donation center. Clanton was impacted by the fire and had to evacuate Monday night. He feels fortunate with his outcome though, his house is still standing. Clanton volunteers for those who no longer have homes. “It’s bittersweet,” said Clanton, “because I have friends that lost everything.”

Neighbors tirelessly helping in a space just days ago - empty - now overflowing with support.