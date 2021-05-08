Legacy Emanuel teams up with SOLVE to pick up litter around hospital in North Portland

A group of about 50 people including doctors, nurses, friends and family members joined the cleanup effort Saturday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Working at a level one trauma center in the heart of Portland, the staff at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center see a lot that troubles them.

"We get a lot of gunshots, stabbings, all sorts of patients here," said Dr. Amy Greene, who was born at the hospital where she now works. "I just have seen how the neighborhoods both around Emanuel and lots of neighborhoods in Portland have kind of gone downhill in the last couple of years."

She may not be able to stop the violence, but when Dr. Greene noticed trash scattered around the hospital she came up with an idea.

"I thought, 'What better way to help than to do a litter pick-up around the place that I work? she said.

So Legacy Health teamed up with nonprofit SOLVE Oregon for a litter pickup-up event surrounding Legacy Emanuel and Randal Children's Hospital in North Portland.

"First step, clean up your own backyard. Beautify the neighborhood. That's one small step in violence reduction," said Vicki Guinn with Legacy Health.

They took their first step Saturday morning with about 50 volunteers equipped with garbage bags, litter grabbers, vests and gloves. Nurses, doctors, family and friends were part of the effort.

This was the first clean-up event organized by Legacy Emanuel.