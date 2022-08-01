The KGW School Supply Drive is going on now!

The 2022 campaign aims to support local students as inflation and supply chain issues impact back to school prices.

PORTLAND, Ore. — KGW, in partnership with OnPoint Community Credit Union, Safeway Albertsons, Intel, and Dick’s Auto Group, is proud to announce the 15th annual KGW School Supply Drive. The KGW School Supply Drive collection period begins August 1 and continues through August 31. The goal is to collect enough monetary donations and school supplies to prepare at least 15,000 students for fall with the materials needed to succeed. In Oregon, nearly half of all children live in low-income families and cannot afford even the most basic school supplies.

Throughout the drive, you are encouraged to make cash and online school supply donations of any amount. A $25 donation provides one student with basic supplies to start the year. All donations, benefiting local area schools, are distributed with the help of Schoolhouse Supplies, the non-profit Free Store for Teachers.

“We understand that the success of our community is dependent upon educating the next generation of leaders. If students don’t have the tools they need now, we are impacting our future. This is a problem we can help solve right now. Just a few dollars get paper and pencils into the hands of these kids,” said Steve Carter, president and general manager of KGW. “We appreciate the support of our business partners who join with us and the whole community to help local children succeed.”

Donations can be made in several ways:

Donate funds and purchase school supplies online at KGW.com/school

Give a monetary donation and school supplies at any OnPoint Community Credit Union

Donate school supplies at any Dick’s Auto Group location

Drop of school supplies and tech gear at Intel collection events on August 17 and August 27

Make a cash donation at the register at local Safeway stores between August 18 and August 28

“Helping children succeed today builds a better future for us all, and that success starts with education. For 15 years, OnPoint has been a proud supporter of the KGW School Supply Drive, and in 2022 students need us more than ever. As a credit union founded by schoolteachers, education is at the heart of who we are, and we know how important it is to our community. Every year we are inspired by the participation from our neighbors to benefit deserving educators and students,” said Rob Stuart, OnPoint Community Credit Union President, CEO.

"We know having adequate supplies when heading back to school is a huge challenge for many families in Oregon and Southwest Washington - especially this year. That's why we feel so passionate about the KGW School Supply Drive. We're thankful that it exists for the children who need it the most,” said Jill McGinnis, Safeway Albertsons Portland Director of Communications & Public Affairs.

“We believe that ensuring equitable access to school supplies and closing the digital divide are critical to supporting our next generation of innovators. Intel is proud to support the KGW School Supply Drive for a third year to help ensure our local students have the tools they need to earn the education they deserve,” said Blake Horner, Oregon Community Engagement Manager.

“Inflation and higher prices make an impact on a family’s bottom line, which can make it tough to buy essentials like school supplies. It’s so important that kids are set up for success and are equipped with the supplies they need on the very first day of class. Dick’s Auto Group is very happy to support the KGW school supply drive so that the kids in our communities can start the year off right,” said Scott Inukai, President of Dick’s Auto Group.

