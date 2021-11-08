KGW Great Toy Drive brings joy to the Magic of Giving

For more than 35 years, KGW has teamed up with local non-profits, community partners and sponsors to provide toys for thousands of local families.

PORTLAND, Ore — KGW, in partnership with iQ Credit Union, Fred Meyer and local Toyota Dealers, proudly announce the start of the KGW Great Toy Drive. This collection event starts now and goes through December 15. It has been a mainstay within the community for more than 35 years.

The goal is to collect toy donations for less fortunate families in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

While the goal is the same as it has been for the last 35 years, the strategy to collect donations has shifted due to the pandemic with an earlier start date along with the encouragement to make cash and online toy donations rather than physical toys.

A $25 donation provides one child with a present this holiday season. All donations are appreciated and will be distributed to local families with the help of over 130 local non-profits.

In 2020, more than 40,000 toys and 300 bikes were distributed.

Donations can be made several ways:

Donate funds online at KGW.com/toy.

Accepting toy donations at any iQ Credit Union.

Accepting toy donations at local Toyota Dealerships and they’ll match a toy donation.

Accepting toy donations at Fred Meyer.

Accepting toy donations at 300 other participating partner locations. For a complete list of locations, please visit KGW.com/toy.

“The KGW Great Toy Drive is truly a community event, and we’re thrilled to once again expand the opportunities for giving. We know that families are struggling. The need is as great as it has ever been,” said Steve Carter, President and General Manager of KGW. “We’re especially grateful to iQ Credit Union, Fred Meyer, and the local Toyota Dealers, who join with us in making sure families can still bring joy to children this holiday season.”

Due to the overwhelming generosity of the public and the commitments from many local area businesses to collect toys on behalf of the KGW Great Toy Drive, more children will receive toys this holiday season.

“iQ Credit Union strives each and every day to make our communities a special place we can all call home. Our partnership with the KGW Great Toy Drive accomplishes this for the most important members of our communities – the children. This huge collection event helps make the holidays special for thousands of kids in the metro area and now even more in SW Washington,” said Eric Petracca iQ Credit Union CEO.

“We are very excited to be part of the KGW Great Toy Drive. At Fred Meyer we see the need for people struggling in the communities that we serve every day, and we want to help bring some joy to local families this holiday season. The Toy Drive provides a great opportunity for all of us to help make a difference for people right here in the community that we call home,” said Jeffery Temple, Fred Meyer Director of Corporate Affairs.