The KGW Great Toy Drive is going on now!

PORTLAND, Ore — KGW, in partnership with Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon, iQ Credit Union, and local Toyota Dealers, proudly announces the start of the KGW Great Toy Drive.

This collection event starts now and lasts through Dec. 18, and the event has been a mainstay within the community for more than 35 years. The goal is to collect toy donations for less fortunate families in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

While the goal is the same as it has been for the last 35 years, the strategy to collect donations has shifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with an earlier start date and the encouragement to make cash and online toy donations rather than physical toys.

A $25 donation provides one child with a present this holiday season. All donations are appreciated and will be distributed to local families with the help of over 130 local nonprofits. In 2019, more than 42,000 toys and 600 bikes distributed.

Donations can be made in several ways:

Donate funds and purchase toys online at KGW.com/toy.

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon is matching cash donations up to $15,000

Accepting toy donations at any iQ Credit Union.

Accepting toy donations at local Toyota Dealerships and they’ll match a toy donation

Accepting toy donations at 150 other participating partner locations. For a complete list of locations, please visit KGW.com/toy.

“The KGW Great Toy Drive is truly a community event, and we’re thrilled to once again expand the opportunities for giving. Because of the pandemic and recent wildfires, the need is even greater this year,” said Steve Carter, President and General Manager of KGW. “We’re especially grateful to Regence, iQ Credit Union, and the local Toyota Dealers, who join with us in making sure needy families have a chance to bring joy to children this holiday season.”

Due to the overwhelming generosity of the public and the commitments from many local area businesses to collect toys on behalf of the KGW Great Toy Drive, more children will receive toys this holiday season.

“I’ve looked forward to the KGW Great Toy Drive every year for the past 18 years,” said Mark Ganz of Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon. "I’ve been CEO and will continue to be part of it in retirement. Being involved in this beloved community tradition, having my kids participate when they were little, and coming together as an employee community has been a highlight of my career. To me, my family, and our employees, it’s all about seeing a child’s face light up when they receive a toy and knowing you’ve made a difference in their lives. This unprecedented year has made it even more important to support families in need. Please join us in bringing the magic of the season to families in our community."

“iQ Credit Union strives each and every day to make our communities a special place we can all call home,” said Kelly Schrader, iQ Credit Union President/CEO. "Our partnership with the KGW Great Toy Drive accomplishes this for the most important members of our communities – the children. This huge collection event helps make the holidays special for thousands of kids in the metro area and now even more in Southwest Washington."

“Toyota and its dealers are honored to take part in the KGW Great Toy Drive again this holiday season,” said Russ Humberston, Pacific Northwest Toyota Dealers Association President. "Please join us in bringing joy to thousands of kids across Oregon and Southwest Washington by bringing a new, unwrapped toy to one of our 13 participating Toyota dealerships. Even though we may be apart this holiday season, we can do our best to make sure that the Holidays are filled with love, happiness and gifts for all children."

