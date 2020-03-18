PORTLAND, Ore. — If your gym is closed right now, you might be struggling to burn off the energy you're building up while you're stuck at home.

Luckily, there are workouts you can do right inside your house at any time of day.

Local fitness instructor Wendi Arant is the Fitness Supervisor at Stafford Hills Club in Tualatin. But for those times - like right now - when you don't have access to the equipment in a gym, she is sharing videos of moves you can do in your living room.

Here are a few workouts you can try:

1. 9 moves for your core

2. The single-legged squat

3. Push-ups

Besides fitness tips, Arant is also sharing a positive message during this difficult time.

"There are so many things to be anxious about right now. If you are feeling overwhelmed, here is something to try. For every one thing that you may be anxious about, try to come up with two things to be grateful for. This was what I was trying to do this morning. The weather is gorgeous. People are connecting on a deeper level. We have time to get organized. With less activity, there will be less pollution, cleaner air and water for wildlife. Time to be present and/or maybe learn new skills. Those were just a few thoughts that I wanted to share. The other one is give yourself permission to feel the anxiety or stress or fear. Then once you recognize it, give yourself permission to lean on others to help you move through it. We are in this together. Love you all! "

