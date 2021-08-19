Hillsboro community fridge vandalized

Take what you need, leave what you can: The fridge enables food to be shared within the community for those in need.

HILLSBORO, Oregon — Community organization Love Your Black Community is looking for answers after a community fridge in Hillsboro, meant to help neighbors in need, was vandalized.

The community fridge on E. Main Street in Hillsboro has served neighbors in need in that area since December. It's a fridge for anyone to take what they need or leave food to help others. There's food, drinks and other items in the fridge.

Love Your Black community brought in a local artist to paint artwork on the fridge that is now vandalized.

"For me, it was not only about having thought-provoking Black art but also to create paid opportunities for Black artists in Portland," said Dwindell Feeley, founder of Love Your Black Community.

But on Tuesday afternoon they discovered the artwork had been tagged with spray paint —all over the words "Justice 4 George Floyd."

"Honestly, I'm very disappointed and very kind of angry," said Feeley. He's angry because it's not the first time one of their community fridges was vandalized— this time around they emptied the fridge in fear of contamination.

"It's happening too much now, you know, and it's a hate crime to me," said Feeley. "It impacts a lot of people the in community, it's not something that we can get rid of."