Inspired by a Japanese concept, a "wind phone" booth is now open in Battle Ground to help people connect with deceased loved ones

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — Merlinda Sain remembers the last message she got from her 25-year-old son, Bryce. "He had sent me a text when he landed in Las Vegas, and he said, 'Just landed in Vegas, love you mom."

Following Bryce's unexpected death, Battle Ground mother Merlinda Sain wanted to connect with him again.

She harnessed her grief to build a wind phone booth at her Battle Ground home as a place to remember her son and a resource where all are welcome.

"I just want that place where people can start the healing process and connect with their loved ones in a meaningful way."

The Wind Phone is a phone without a phone line. Instead of making phone calls on Earth, it's used to call out to deceased loved ones.

It's inspired by the original wind phone in Japan, which grew in popularity after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

It served as a source of comfort for people dealing with grief after thousands died in the disaster.

"Grieving is really hard, and I want to create a space where people can find a little bit of comfort," explained Sain.

The Wind Phone booth provides a private place where people can confide their thoughts and let the wind carry their words to loved ones they've lost.

"I think there's something ritualistic about going into the phone booth, dialing the phone number, having the receiver, and being able to say the things that you want to say that you're no longer able to say in person."

She says it's a tangible connection that creates space for people to process grief.

The booth also has a notebook for visitors to jot their down thoughts or messages

Sain got an outpouring of support Sunday from neighbors as the wind booth officially opened to all.

"We all have loss in common, so there hasn't been anyone who has come who hasn't experience some kind of loss," said Sain, "and I think as we relate, is where some of the healing happens, because we find that there's real love out there."