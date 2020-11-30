Portland and SW Washington communities salute favorite non-profits on KGW Facebook page for Giving Tuesday

Each year Giving Tuesday encourages people to give back to their community.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Black Friday and Cyber Monday are known as some of the biggest shopping days of the year, but the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving is all about giving back.

In 2012, the GivingTuesday movement started as a simple idea: a day dedicated to doing good. Since then the project has gone global, encouraging giving in dozens of countries around the world and consistently raising hundreds of millions of dollars.

According to the movement's website, last year's GivingTuesday event generated $2 billion in giving.

How can you participate? Donate to a local nonprofit or community organization, spread the word on social media with #GivingTuesday, or just take an extra second to do something nice for someone.

So in the spirit of giving back and recognizing those who help others year-round, we asked fans of the KGW Facebook page to share your favorite nonprofit organizations.