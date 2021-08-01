Expressions in Black
A series of stories that look through the lens of the Black experience in Oregon
Heart & Hustle Productions
SPONSORED CONTENT: Expressions in Black is a series of authentic segments that deliver real, unfiltered, and intoxicating stories central to the unrestrained expressions of the Black community.
Watch Expressions in Black Monday nights at 7pm after The Good Stuff on KGW.
Without conventional parameters, each segment will provide a wide range of viewers with never-before-seen narratives relating to the black experience in Oregon. On most platforms, audiences are exposed to the Black community through a limited lens.
Expressions in Black is produced from a conceptual perspective, delivering thought-provoking and positive content that features the side of the Black experience that will enlighten people and inspire them to change their views about Black excellence.
Chapter one: Episode 1
Mike Phillips Expressions in Black
My name is Mike Phillips. I'm from “Money-earning” Mount Vernon. I’ve toured with Stevie Wonder, played with Prince and worked with Michael Jackson. I’m the first non-athlete to sign with Brand Jordan. The correlation between music and sports: They feed each other.
It’s important to remember your technique. Practice doesn't make perfect, perfect practice makes perfect. If you put the proper things into repetition, it will increase the chances of you doing it right when it's most needed.