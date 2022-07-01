Expressions in Black | Season 2
Real, unfiltered stories central to Oregon's Black community.
SPONSORED CONTENT: Expressions in Black is back for a second season of authentically produced shorts that deliver real, uninterrupted stories central to the Black community.
Watch Expressions in Black Monday nights at 7:20 p.m. after The Good Stuff on KGW. Episode will re-air each Wednesday at the same time.
Each of the featured characters takes viewers on an unfiltered journey through their experience, giving every episode a unique flavor, feel and flow.
This season, the Heart & Hustle team traveled beyond Portland city limits to Astoria, Hood River and other parts of the state to capture the varying environments where Black Oregonians are thriving and sharing their Black excellence.
Episode 1: Bobbi Mackenzie
"I knew that acting was something that I was built for at a very young age. When I would go see movies, I would learn those lines and recite them to my family. So I came to my parents and I was like, 'This is something that I actually want to do.' I've been on stage for a few years now and I will never get tired of it. I feel like it's where I belong.
Acting is about a real experience. The character who you're playing, they're real. And sometimes you do have to channel things from your real life. "
Watch the Episode:
"It's very important that I ask myself: 'What is this character's want?' What's something that I went through that was kind of like that, that I can bring that raw emotion to the table."
