Expressions in Black: Bobbi Mackenzie

"I knew that acting was something that I was built for at a very young age. When I would go see movies, I would learn those lines and recite them to my family. So I came to my parents and I was like, 'This is something that I actually want to do.' I've been on stage for a few years now and I will never get tired of it. I feel like it's where I belong.