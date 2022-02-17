Washington woman has only form of transportation stolen for a second time

61-year-old Debbra Treat can only walk a few miles a day. The tricycle was her only form of transportation.

LONGVIEW, Wash. — A woman in Longview with limited mobility is now forced to walk or take the bus to get around after her only form of transportation was stolen for the second time.

Debbra Treat is well known in her Longview community. "Everyone in town knows me by my bike, everywhere I go, people stop and go 'Oh is that an electric bike? Cool!'" said Treat.

The 61-year-old is disabled and uses the tricycle to get around to school and doctor's appointments since she can only walk for a few miles a day. "With my tricycle, oh my gosh it feels like freedom, I can go 30-35 miles a day," said Treat.

But last Thursday, Treat was robbed of that freedom when her electric tricycle was stolen from her carport for the second time. Treat said she broke down and cried for at least 3 hours when she realized the tricycle was gone.

"This time I had 3 padlocks on it and thought maybe it'd stay," she said.

She now has to walk or catch a bus to get around, which Treat says makes her feel trapped. Her electric tricycle was stolen in July 2020. Treat spent six months saving up for her most recent one, which cost $2,700.

"Which may not seem like much to some people but when you're on a fixed income it takes a while," said Treat.

She started a GoFundMe in hopes of reclaiming her freedom for good. "I want to get insurance and an alarm so this time it won't happen again," said Treat. "I'm going to make it as impossible as possible."