Dave's Killer Bread founder to match donations to post-prison job nonprofit

Dave Dahl, himself a former inmate, will match donations to Constructing Hope, which provides construction jobs for people just out of prison.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Dave Dahl knows from experience that people's lives can change by learning a trade. Dahl went to prison four times but he says the trade he learned in prison, computer-aided drafting, changed his life.

"We drafted projects for the construction people in prison and it just opened my mind to the things that I that I could do," said Dahl.

When he got out of prison he applied those principles to found Dave's Killer Bread, a company based in Milwaukie. He sold his stake in the company in 2015.

Dahl says he believes in the power of second chances. That's why for the second year in a row Dahl teamed up for a fundraiser with Constructing Hope, a nonprofit that rebuilds the lives of people who get out of prison with jobs in construction.

Lawrence Archer says he didn't have much of a direction after his incarcerations. But that changed after graduating from the Constructing Hope program. Today, he's using those skills in a new construction career. "This is definitely a space where you can feel safe enough that you'll be educated and have the right tools when you step out of the program."

The free 10-week program offers a mix of hands-on training and classes focused on math, finances and decision making.

Dahl helped the nonprofit raise more than $250,000 last year with matched donations. He's at it again, set to match all gifts on June 16 up to $25,000.

"I believe in Constructing Hope and I don't ever see myself not being involved," said Dahl. "Because of my past, and my transformation, I'd like to see people do the same."