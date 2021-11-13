Community raises money for Oregon City officer's hospitalized son

The son had serious issues with his heart that came up at a recent doctor appointment. He was in the hospital with him for 2 weeks before going to a Seattle hospital

OREGON CITY, Ore. — The community is donating tens of thousands of dollars to help a local police officer's teenage son, who unexpectedly went to the hospital with a serious heart condition.

Officer Dan Shockley has worked with the Oregon City Police Department (OCPD) since 1999.

"He's literally the guy who would give you the shirt off his back," OCPD chief Jim Band said of Shockley. "More than anyone I know, he's that guy who has a heart for helping other people."

In October, Dan Schockley's son, Noah, experienced shortness of breath. Doctor's later determined the West Linn High School junior basketball player has an enlarged heart and may require a transplant.

"In a quest to get his heart healed, and hopefully back to being a normal kid," Band said.

In the meantime, another officer set up a GoFundMe page to support the family keep up with mounting expenses.

Band described Shockley as the team member who always calls people first if he knows they're going through a tough time. Shockley has even provided free home improvement and moving services to people who need them.

Comments and donations are pouring in from the network of people Shockley supported over the years.