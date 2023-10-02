Asian Pacific American Network buys former Canton Grill restaurant in SE Portland with big plans ahead

APANO is asking those in Portland's Jade District what they would like to see in the new space.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Canton Grill building in Southeast Portland — known as one of the oldest Chinese-American restaurants in the metro area — finally has a new owner.

The Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon (APANO) bought it last month after over 76 years in the business. They closed their doors back in 2020.

“Everyone that you talk to has really great memories of coming here to get food, to sing karaoke, to be with friends and family,” said Duncan Hwang with APANO. “So, we want to preserve an element of that [while] also [looking] into the future."

The future of the building is in the hands of the community that lives in it, Hwang said , and people are already coming up with great ideas.

So far they have received over 120 responses through an online survey and in-person discussion.

And their number one response?

“We had a lot of excitement for green space, we're on 82nd Avenue,” said Hwang. “So, hopefully, we can incorporate green infrastructure, trees things like that."

Others things included an after-school program and childcare for the community.

But something they're certain of is keeping culture a top priority. Giving BIPOC communities a space to create new memories.

APANO is working closely with Gauri Rajbaidya, the principal at SERA Architects, for future plans.

Rajbaidya told KGW that he sees great potential with the space, but would too like to hear what the community would like in this historic building.

“[We want] to bring more memories. Right? That's how we would look at it . We wouldn't say 'oh I would take this out here.' Before that, let's listen to the community. What's the missing piece here now that this is going away?" said Rajbaidya.

Alongside Rajbaidya’s expertise, APANO has brought in architect students from Portland State University to brainstorm ideas for the future of the building as well.