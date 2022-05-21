'Brave in the Attempt' celebrates 50 years of Special Olympics Oregon

The traveling exhibit is opened to the public at the Oregon Historical Society through the weekend.

PORTLAND, Ore. — An exhibit at the Oregon Historical Society celebrates 50 years of using sports training and competition to increase acceptance and inclusion. The display at the Oregon Historical Society gets its name from the Special Olympics athlete oath, which is: "Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt."

The Brave in the Attempt exhibit catalogues the history of Special Olympics Oregon, founded in 1972.

"We serve children and adults living with intellectual disabilities across the whole state of Oregon ... it really highlights how we’ve transformed over 50 years," said Britt Carlson Oase, chief executive officer for Special Olympics Oregon.

The traveling exhibit consists of three-sided pop-up kiosks, highlighting the impact Special Olympics Oregon has had on the community and athletes like gold medalist Colt Allen. Allen is an avid golfer, earning him the medal and a feeling of acceptance.

"I've been bullied in the past, in school and in life, and then I found Special Olympics," said Allen. "It’s given me the opportunity to see positive change."

It's positive change that Lucy Balthazaar can also feel.

"Most of us were isolated from the general community," said Balthazaar. "Special Olympics means to me everybody is included no matter what the skin color is."

Balthazaar is on Team Oregon. She won a silver medal in women's downhill skiing in 2016 and is now headed to the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando in a few weeks to compete in swimming.

Storyboards and medals in the exhibit are displays of history and hope for athletes as they honor their oath.

"It makes me happy, it makes me proud that I came this far on my journey of growing up as a woman that has a disability and a woman of color," explained Balthazaar.