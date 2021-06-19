Black-led community radio station hosts Juneteenth event in Old Town

The Numberz FM had vendors showcasing their art, clothing and other creations.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Numberz FM, a Black-led community radio station in Portland, hosted an event Saturday in Old Town to mark the first federally recognized Juneteenth.

The station's general manager, DJ Ambush, helped put the event together. He says it’s important to celebrate Juneteenth — especially in Oregon, which was founded as whites-only state — so people are aware of the history.

Juneteenth, or June 19, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans. On Thursday, it became the first federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.

"It's very important that we don’t just try to hide things and sweep things under the rug," he said. "Juneteenth is an issue we should be talking about year-round, and Black history is American history."

Saturday’s event had Black vendors showcasing their art, clothing and other creations.

"The community is out. We’re a community full of creators, so it’s kind of cool being able to sit back and watch the community come together and share their gifts with the world," said vendor Kan Jones.

For him, it was all about inspiring others.

“Being able to see your reflection of yourself who are the creators you get inspired," said Jones. "We’ve got youth walking through here, going to check this out and understand, 'Oh we are the clothing lines, we are the artists, we are the producers, we are the creators.'"

That’s certainly true for 13-year-old Amira Harper-Grant, who was also a vendor at the event. She started "Amira's Luxuries," gaining inspiration from her community.

“I have key chains, shoe lace charms, sugar scrub and body butter that’s all organic and homemade by me," she said.

She said it feels good to be a part of "a whole different culture."

But even with the rich culture on display in Old Town, organizers balance their hopefulness with the knowledge that there is still work to be done.