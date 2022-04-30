Community rallies behind beloved youth basketball coach after heart attack

A Gofundme to raise money for the medical costs of Earl Chaney has raised more than $20,000

PORTLAND, Ore. — Inside the gym at the Matt Dishman Community Center on an April day, the biddy basketball team is on the floor.

Nearly two dozen young players work out under the watchful eyes of Earl Chaney, the man they all call Coach Earl.



“Coach Earl is awesome," says Jackson Walstatter. "He just really loves the community. It's really fun to be here and play."

Coach Earl has been coaching youth basketball for 40 years. Some of his players have gone on to play college ball and even to the NBA. But he doesn't like to talk about who he's coached or his success. His focus is different.

“Just to see the joy of the kids and the joy on their faces,” says Chaney.

A couple of weeks ago Coach Earl had a heart attack. He's back coaching but he's been through two hospital stays, missed time at work and the hospital bills threaten to become overwhelming.



Meghan Walstatter started a GoFundMe effort to help the man who has given so much to her family and others in Portland.

“He's part of our family” said Walstatter. “Jackson calls him grandpa. He's in our tribe."



Earl is a community leader. He grew up in the Eliot neighborhood in Northeast Portland. He played here as a youngster, and he's devoted his life to the game.



“He commands so much respect from the kids. He's so good with them, a very, very kind man,” says Adam Bertapelle, the parent of one of the kids in the class.

So how is Coach Earl feeling as he recovers?



With a bit of a smile he said, simply, “I'm doing just fine, thanks for asking."