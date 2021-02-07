Beaverton teen starts project to give bags of food, hygiene products to homeless people

Aidan Ionis started The Giving Bag Initiative as a small solution to Portland's growing homelessness problem.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Beaverton teen came up with his own small solution to tackling the rise in homelessness across the Portland area.

Aidan Ionis, 16, has a passion for serving his community. The Mountainside High School student had volunteered at the Sunshine Pantry and Habitat for Humanity, among other places.

"It's easy for me to do but it has a big impact," Aidan said.

When Aidan noticed the increase in homelessness, he came up with his next project.

"What can I do? So I thought about, maybe I should start handing out bags, and I called them 'giving bags.'"

He started the Giving Bag Initiative in April, donating snacks and hygiene products to the homeless community.

Aidan also includes a chance for those who get the bags to pay it forward.

"It also contains a brown bag that says 'give me to a friend' on it. And inside the brown bag are literally the exact same items," Aidan said. "And they can spread the kindness if they decide to, and it can affect more people in a positive way."

He loads the bags on a wagon for deliveries and has given out more than a hundred bags to date.

One of his first stops was Southeast Powell Boulevard.

"I chose to deliver there because I had my DMV driver's test and I saw, oh wow they really need my help."

The teen also created a GoFundMe for his growing organization. He plans to keep on helping people through giving bags and other ways for years to come.